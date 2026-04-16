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Previous
Photo 654
What I Did
I’m answering the call for more wwyd entries. I played around with the base imag in Snapseed using expand and making it black and white. Then added my photo of trees and houses using same app’s double exposure effect, and faded that a bit.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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16th April 2026 2:32pm
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