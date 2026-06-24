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Photo 663
I See A Face, Do You?
Might be a bit of a stretch but I see a pair of brown eyes, some nostrils and a wide open mouth (in white) in this lunchtime eggy dish. Posting for the newest (backdated) mundane challenge.
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th June 2026 11:48am
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food
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eggs
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mundane-faces
Christine Sztukowski
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I tried but can't see one
July 10th, 2026
Mags
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With a big nose! Ha ha!
July 10th, 2026
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