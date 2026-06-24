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I See A Face, Do You? by spanishliz
Photo 663

I See A Face, Do You?

Might be a bit of a stretch but I see a pair of brown eyes, some nostrils and a wide open mouth (in white) in this lunchtime eggy dish. Posting for the newest (backdated) mundane challenge.
24th June 2026 24th Jun 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
I tried but can't see one
July 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
With a big nose! Ha ha!
July 10th, 2026  
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