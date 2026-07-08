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Photo 664
Behind the Clouds
A late entry for this week’s quote challenge because I promised.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Wendy
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Liz - you are the best and it's not too late!
Wonderful shot of the clouds with the sun peeking out.
July 9th, 2026
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Wonderful shot of the clouds with the sun peeking out.