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Behind the Clouds by spanishliz
Photo 664

Behind the Clouds

A late entry for this week’s quote challenge because I promised.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Wendy ace
Liz - you are the best and it's not too late!
Wonderful shot of the clouds with the sun peeking out.
July 9th, 2026  
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