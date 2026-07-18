Cameras and Such

This is for the mfpiac challenge concerning photographic bits and pieces.

Top row:

1 Brownie Starmite that I used through high school and university (until I got my Canon ftb) with instructions for my Canon PowerShot (which took the photo)

2 Box camera that was a recent gift, similar to one I was allowed to use a few times when I was very young

3 Light box that comes in handy for photographing slides or negatives, with either a camera or a phone app

Bottom row:

4 Fujifilm camera that doesn't use film, but still calls itself that

5 Lens cap, of the sort that easily pops off the lens and gets lost...

6 Selfie, taken using the timer on the previously mentioned Fujifilm camera, of me holding my digital Canon Rebel and 35mm film Canon AE1

