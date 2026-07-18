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Cameras and Such by spanishliz
Photo 666

Cameras and Such

This is for the mfpiac challenge concerning photographic bits and pieces.
Top row:
1 Brownie Starmite that I used through high school and university (until I got my Canon ftb) with instructions for my Canon PowerShot (which took the photo)
2 Box camera that was a recent gift, similar to one I was allowed to use a few times when I was very young
3 Light box that comes in handy for photographing slides or negatives, with either a camera or a phone app
Bottom row:
4 Fujifilm camera that doesn't use film, but still calls itself that
5 Lens cap, of the sort that easily pops off the lens and gets lost...
6 Selfie, taken using the timer on the previously mentioned Fujifilm camera, of me holding my digital Canon Rebel and 35mm film Canon AE1
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Super collage and captures! I like the selfie. =)
July 19th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam Thank you! This was fun to put together.
July 19th, 2026  
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