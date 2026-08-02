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Previous
Photo 669
Feather
One of the birds lost a feather during the dinner time scrum! Sorry about the busy background for the quote!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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feather
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Christine Sztukowski
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So peaceful
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
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Very lovely.
August 2nd, 2026
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