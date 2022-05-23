Sign up
31 / 365
Half Sunny Grass, Half Shady Path
In truth, this was an accidental shot with my phone 😁
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd May 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
sidewalk
,
lawn
,
mayhalf22
