Previous
Next
Close-up and Fuzzy by spanishliz
32 / 365

Close-up and Fuzzy

Precious wasn’t in the mood to pose so this is what I got. Was going to delete but changed my mind.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise