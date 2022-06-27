Sign up
66 / 365
Just Resting
Precious will rest just about anywhere including the top of a pile of storage boxes.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
box
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
