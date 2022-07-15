Sign up
84 / 365
Are You Okay Mum?
Precious is wondering why I am flaked out on the front porch and panting. (I was just taking a break before finishing mowing the lawn.)
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
door
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
