Previous
Next
Repairs Needed by spanishliz
106 / 365

Repairs Needed

I am pretty sure that the squirrels knocked down the feeder in their haste to get the seeds. I have made a repair but don’t know how long it will last.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise