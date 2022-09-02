Previous
Apple Pie by spanishliz
133 / 365

Apple Pie

My friend made apple pie for us to have with our coffee.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz

Corinne C ace
Ma favorite pie! Your friend is very nice!
September 2nd, 2022  
