Forgiven by spanishliz
147 / 365

Forgiven

This is a few minutes ago and she is on my lap purring as I post this. I think she has forgiven me for going on holiday.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Liz Milne

JackieR ace
Of course you're forgiven
September 16th, 2022  
