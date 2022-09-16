Sign up
147 / 365
Forgiven
This is a few minutes ago and she is on my lap purring as I post this. I think she has forgiven me for going on holiday.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
cuddle
,
precious
,
selfie
JackieR
ace
Of course you're forgiven
September 16th, 2022
