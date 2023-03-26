Sign up
329 / 365
Karnet
My friend’s cat, Karnet, watching me through the window.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
iPhone Fun
Tags
window
,
cat
,
pet
,
karnet
