Previous
Next
Squirrel by spanishliz
346 / 365

Squirrel

Again this little guy was entertaining, this time by taking seeds and putting them in holes he dug and then patted down.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
So cute!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise