Squirrel
Again this little guy was entertaining, this time by taking seeds and putting them in holes he dug and then patted down.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
squirrel
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute!
April 12th, 2023
