Photo 568
Dove
Looking a bit sad on a cold day.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd November 2023 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
dove
Mags
ace
Aww! Lovely shot!
November 23rd, 2023
