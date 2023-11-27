Sign up
Previous
Photo 573
Decoration
My friend has this chap on her table.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th November 2023 1:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
decoration
Mags
ace
What a different and lovely Santa.
November 28th, 2023
