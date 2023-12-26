Sign up
Previous
Photo 602
Foggy Christmas
The view from my sister’s yesterday evening
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
1
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
christmas
,
moon
,
fog
Mags
ace
Just lovely!
December 27th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Foggy, but pretty! Great shot of the moon framed so perfectly by the branches! Merry Christmas :)
December 27th, 2023
