Photo 625
Starry Squirrel
Having loved some of the posts that Mags
@marlboromaam
has made recently I decided to give Style Transfer a try. I like the “starry night” effect on this squirrel picture.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
5199
photos
40
followers
53
following
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
949
623
624
2064
950
625
951
2065
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Tags
squirrel
,
style-transfer
