Previous
Photo 694
T Shirt Rainbow
Laundry day!
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th March 2024 3:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
laundry
,
rainbow
,
tshirt
,
rainbow2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice set. I could not do that, my tee shirts are all black, navy or brown!
March 30th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
@corinnec
I have a better green but it was not dry yet 🌈
March 30th, 2024
