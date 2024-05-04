Sign up
Previous
Photo 729
Photo 729
Daisy Out for a Walk
Her dad and I chatted for awhile after I gave Daisy a fuss. She eventually let us know she was ready to continue her walk.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Lesley
ace
Lovely daisy. She looks like she has a few years on her.
May 4th, 2024
