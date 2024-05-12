Sign up
Previous
Photo 737
Peanuts for Breakfast
This little one was waiting for me to put the peanuts out this morning. Still not ready to take one from my hand though.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th May 2024 9:14am
Tags
squirrel
,
peanut
