Previous
Please May I Have Some Seeds? by spanishliz
Photo 779

Please May I Have Some Seeds?

Pigeon looks like he's begging, with one foot lifted. He was OK, by the way, no injury was involved. Seeds were available :)
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great capture!
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture of feet walking
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise