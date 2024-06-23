Sign up
Photo 779
Please May I Have Some Seeds?
Pigeon looks like he's begging, with one foot lifted. He was OK, by the way, no injury was involved. Seeds were available :)
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
,
rock dove
,
30dayswild-2024
Corinne C
ace
Great capture!
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture of feet walking
June 23rd, 2024
