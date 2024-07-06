Sign up
Photo 792
Cheeky Bird
This fellow swooped in and nearly landed on my head in his hurry to get to the food.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5858
photos
46
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th July 2024 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
seeds
,
peanuts
,
pigeon
,
rock dove
Mags
ace
It's hungry! =)
July 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Totally awesome
July 7th, 2024
