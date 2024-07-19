Previous
Chickens? by spanishliz
Photo 805

Chickens?

You never know what you might see beside the road...
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre
So true- couldn't stop to photograph it but today I saw a skeleton sitting on a tractor! Fun shot.
July 20th, 2024  
