Previous
Photo 818
Cheeky Chappy
He's a bold one too, as just after this he jumped onto the arm of my chair. Before I could get him in focus, he'd decided he was a bit too bold and reversed his course and ran off.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st August 2024 10:26am
Tags
nature
,
peanuts
,
cheeky
,
chipmunk
,
ndao26
