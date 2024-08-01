Previous
Cheeky Chappy by spanishliz
Photo 818

Cheeky Chappy

He's a bold one too, as just after this he jumped onto the arm of my chair. Before I could get him in focus, he'd decided he was a bit too bold and reversed his course and ran off.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise