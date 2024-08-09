Previous
Blue Jay Visiting by spanishliz
Blue Jay Visiting

It was pouring rain, and this blue jay was the only one to turn up for food this morning.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
