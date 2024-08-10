Sign up
Photo 827
Dessert
It’s my sister’s birthday today and this is what we had for dessert instead of cake. Yum!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6003
photos
47
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th August 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
peach
,
dessert
,
custard
,
tiramisu
