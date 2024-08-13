Sign up
Previous
Photo 830
Hungry Pigeon
As I have a number of pigeons hanging around, I thought I'd have a go at the artist challenge this time. Took this in colour, then changed to "silvertone" in phone's edit mode.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th August 2024 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
pigeon
,
ac-schaller
