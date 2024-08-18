Previous
Raindrops on Roses by spanishliz
Photo 834

Raindrops on Roses

Well, on the Rose of Sharon anyway. Lots of rain this morning.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very pretty!
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise