Previous
Photo 835
Look Up
The view as seen whilst lying on my back on my yoga mat.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th August 2024 11:45am
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
up
