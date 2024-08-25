Sign up
Beautiful Flowers
This is directly across the street from me. Makes me smile all through August.
25th August 2024
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th August 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hibiscus
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like it next to the bricks
August 25th, 2024
