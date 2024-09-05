Previous
It Won't Fit! by spanishliz
Photo 851

It Won't Fit!

I watched this little fellow try for some time to fit an extra large peanut in his cheek. He'd try one side and then the other, several times over. I think he eventually gnawed on the shell to make it smaller.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL!
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise