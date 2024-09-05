Sign up
Photo 851
It Won't Fit!
I watched this little fellow try for some time to fit an extra large peanut in his cheek. He'd try one side and then the other, several times over. I think he eventually gnawed on the shell to make it smaller.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
nature
peanut
dove
chipmunk
logistics
photo-bomb
Mags
LOL!
September 5th, 2024
