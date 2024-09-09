Previous
Election Woes by spanishliz
Election Woes

While I'm happy to live where I do, at present we stand to have several elections in quick succession. Our rep in the Ontario government has resigned, so we're having a by election. This card is the one I'll need to show at the polling station. So far so good. Now, one (or perhaps more) of the people running in the provincial by election are currently sitting on the city council, and if they get it we'd have to have a municipal by election. To add to that, there are rumblings of a federal election being close to being called and if that happens I'm likely to be so fed up and/or confused that I just stick a pin in the ballot and hope for the best! Sheesh!
