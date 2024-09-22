Previous
Climbing the Cedar by spanishliz
Climbing the Cedar

He went up the cedar, onto the roof, across to the yew and down to the table where the peanuts are!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
So cute!
September 22nd, 2024  
