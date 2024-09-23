Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 869
Office in Green
This is my attempt to do something for the current artist challenge. I put my phone under my green t-shirt and took this photo of some boxes on my office table, slightly back lit. Used snapseed to brighten it up a bit.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6184
photos
47
followers
58
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Latest from all albums
868
2312
1198
1196
1197
869
2313
1199
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd September 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
green
,
snapseed
,
ac-marat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close