Previous
Photo 876
Golden Seeds
Here's another attempt for the tags "texture" and "gold".
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th September 2024 3:19pm
Tags
gold
,
seeds
,
texture
,
tag6-2024
