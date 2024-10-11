Sign up
Photo 887
It Isn't Garbage Day!
Even so, this big noisy truck was on our street, collecting from the apartment building at the end of it.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Tags
truck
vehicle
garbage
