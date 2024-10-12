Sign up
Previous
Photo 888
Hello!
He was a bit miffed because the pigeons were hogging the food, so I threw some nuts in his direction.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6260
photos
47
followers
58
following
243% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th October 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chipmunk
