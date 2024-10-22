Sign up
Previous
Photo 898
Roadside Bears
My sister and I stopped to buy cookies at this roadside farm shop/golf course/rest stop when we were on the road last week. Had to snap a photo of this statue.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th October 2024 11:11am
Tags
statue
,
bear
,
ontario
,
street-art-19
