Photo 906
Squirrel!
He was happy that I put some peanuts out this afternoon.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
2
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th October 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
You know you have made pets of all these creatures. =)
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
October 30th, 2024
