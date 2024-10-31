Sign up
Photo 907
Candy!
Halloween candy ready to hand out, if any kids actually turn up.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
candy
,
halloween
,
suckers
Mags
Very nice! Enjoy!
October 31st, 2024
