Photo 916
Hungry Pigeon
Poor thing! Never gets fed, ever...
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th November 2024 9:33am
Tags
bird
pigeon
