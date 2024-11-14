Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 920
Autumn Leaves
I thought these were rather pretty.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6383
photos
47
followers
58
following
252% complete
View this month »
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
Latest from all albums
1239
919
2364
1250
2365
1240
920
1251
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th November 2024 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
Mags
ace
They are very pretty! I like the tones of color.
November 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful colors
November 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty colours!
November 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close