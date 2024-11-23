Sign up
Photo 929
Numbers!
Found this in the archives for today's word :) This was a birthday gift a few years ago from my friend, Beatrice, who has had good luck with the lottery. This one didn't win me anything, however.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st September 2022 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ticket
,
numbers
,
lottery
,
nov24words
