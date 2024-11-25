Previous
Lots of Snowmen by spanishliz
Photo 930

Lots of Snowmen

Also spotted whilst waiting after my eye appointment for my sister to arrive.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
There are quite a few! Do you think they're asking for snow? =)
November 25th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Creepy!!!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact