Previous
Photo 930
Lots of Snowmen
Also spotted whilst waiting after my eye appointment for my sister to arrive.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6426
photos
48
followers
59
following
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
,
snowman
,
snowmen
Mags
ace
There are quite a few! Do you think they're asking for snow? =)
November 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Creepy!!!
November 25th, 2024
