Enjoying a Peanut by spanishliz
Photo 940

Enjoying a Peanut

This chap came running as soon as I went outside.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
