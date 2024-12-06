Previous
Outside My Window by spanishliz
Photo 941

Outside My Window

Taken over 24 hours or so, after it snowed.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Renee Salamon
I really like the contrasts of warmth and cold
December 6th, 2024  
Mags
Nice collage!
December 6th, 2024  
