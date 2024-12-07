Sign up
Previous
Photo 942
Peanuts in the Snow
There's been a light snowfall all day. I've just put out some peanuts so the squirrels and/or jays can find them in the morning.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th December 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
peanuts
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Burr
December 8th, 2024
