Previous
Photo 945
Icicles
There were plenty this morning, but all were gone by this afternoon.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
icicles
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful wintery pic
December 10th, 2024
