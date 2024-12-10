Previous
Icicles by spanishliz
Icicles

There were plenty this morning, but all were gone by this afternoon.
Liz Milne

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful wintery pic
December 10th, 2024  
