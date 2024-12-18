Previous
Handmade Scrapbook by spanishliz
Photo 953

Handmade Scrapbook

Me with a scrapbook that I made about Me!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Perfect for 5+2 theme
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact